Tips to prevent porch pirates from spoiling your holiday joy

MILAN, Tenn.–Packages delivered to your home. It’s a part of the holiday season.

Keeping those packages safe from thieves can be a challenge.

So law enforcement officers said the best way to avoid falling victim to a porch pirate is to take preventative measures.

“The best thing to do is to put it somewhere where it’s not visible, or public,” said Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers.

Sellers said a home security camera can encourage porch pirates to think twice before grabbing your package.

“Any kind of camera is a benefit, that can sometimes help us, track down the person doing the actually stealing,” said Chief Sellers.

Or you can ditch the porch and get your packages sent to a safer location.

“You can have your packages delivered to work. It’s an option, if your employer will allow that, that way there’s somebody there responsible,” said Chief Sellers.

“Get with the package deliverer and let them know, like a hiding place, at their house, like behind a hedge, or behind the dog house or something like that,” said Chief Sellers.

Chief Sellers said if you do become a victim of a porch pirate, let the police handle it and call local law enforcement.