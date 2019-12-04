Community celebrates first-time homebuyers

JACKSON, Tenn.– Daisy Robinson recently bought her first home.

“All I know is, I’m just going to love it. I’ve always wanted a house, and I finally got my blessing,” Robinson said.

Wednesday afternoon, she celebrated the milestone with community members.

“I stay here in Douglas Courts, right down the street,” Robinson said.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the Southwest Tennessee Community Development Corporation showcased three new single-family homes on Southern Street, built with a $325,000 grant.

Organizers say two of the homes were sold, and they are still working to find a buyer for the third.

The homes are all three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“We hope to have that one sold by the end of the calendar year, and have these families moved in by January or February into their brand new homes,” program director for Southwest Tennessee Community Development Corporation Patti Pickler said. “We take income applications to make sure they fall within the THDA guidelines, and then we recommend or afford them to mortgage investment companies.”

Robinson said she can’t wait to embark on her new journey.

“I’m going to love my own master bedroom and bathroom,” Robinson said.

For more information on the THDA guidelines, click here.