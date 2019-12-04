Congressional task force aims to save Jackson Generals, MiLB teams

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals are praising a newly formed Save Minor League Baseball Task Force organized by Congress members, according to a news release.

The release says the task force is aiming to prevent Major League Baseball from eliminating 42 minor league teams, including the Jackson Generals.

According to the release, those 42 teams make up about a quarter of all the minor league teams nationally.

No decisions have been made, and any eliminations would not affect the 2020 season.