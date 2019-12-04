Fans send USJ off to compete for state championship

JACKSON, Tenn. — Just hours away from the beginning of the 2019 Blue Cross Bowl, and the USJ Bruins prepare to complete a historic season.

Earlier this afternoon in Jackson, students, faculty, and local fans gathered on the campus of USJ to send the team off on their journey to Tennessee Tech University.

The Bruins are scheduled to face Davidson Academy in the Division II-A title game, two teams that have already seen each other this season. Kickoff from Cookeville is set for tomorrow morning at 11:00.