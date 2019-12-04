‘Festival of Trees’ supports Carl Perkins Center

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar businesses are getting into the Christmas spirit for the first Festival of the Trees in Hardeman County.

“You just come in, walk around and vote for your favorite tree,” director of the Hardeman County Carl Perkins Center Monica Goodman said.

And there’s a tree for everyone. The Tennessee Department of Transportation, Regions Bank, insurance companies and many others put their own twists on decorating a Christmas tree.

Monday, before the Christmas parade, community members got their first look at the trees.

“People enjoyed coming in out of the cold, just walking around and talking with each other and they voted,” Goodman said.

Voting is as simple as putting a dollar in the white box in front of your favorite tree.

Goodman says they hope to raise at least $5,000.

“I’m hoping it brings awareness to the community that the Carl Perkins Center is here, and we serve lots and lots of children and families,” Goodman said.

They are giving out first, second and third place for the trees that get the most donations. Goodman says in the end, it’s all about helping the community.

You can vote for your favorite Christmas tree in Bolivar from Thursday through Sunday, and again next Thursday through next Sunday.

Hardeman County isn’t the only one hosting a Festival of Trees for the Carl Perkins Center. Chester County will also have a Festival of Trees on December 14 during their Holiday Mart.