Jackson, Dyersburg to receive Department of Justice grants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Tennessee will receive a portion of a nationwide award granted by the Department of Justice, according to a news release.

The Western District of Tennessee will receive more than $5.5 million of a total $367 million nationwide grant meant to support public safety activities, the release says.

The Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program will be awarded to the City of Jackson for $43,095, and to the City of Dyersburg for $14,308, the release says.

Edward Byre Justice Assistance Grants program will also be used by other agencies to support sex offender registration and notification, law enforcement-based victim service, the testing of sexual assault kits, and programs designed to address youth with sexual behavioral problems, the release says.