Jackson Generals thankful for “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force”

JACKSON, Tenn. — Minor league baseball teams across the country are getting a boost they hope will help them make a home run.

“We plan to be here in 2021, no one is going to tell us any different,” Jackson Generals broadcaster and media coordinator Andrew Chapman said.

Last month, the Jackson Generals Minor League Baseball team was told they were in jeopardy of being eliminated under a Major League Baseball proposal, along with 41 other minor league teams.

“Here’s someone coming from the outside, Major League Baseball, saying were going to put an end to you after the 2020 season, of course there’s cause for concern,” Chapman said.

But now Congress has announced the formation of the bipartisan Save Minor League Baseball Task Force.

Chapman says the move comes as welcome news.

“This is a positive step forward, to have that congressional backing,” Chapman said.

Meaning the task force will closely monitor ongoing negotiations between Major League and Minor League baseball.

Chapman says this support from Congress is a wake up call for leaders with the Jackson Generals, but it is also encouraging them to look for new ways to reach out to the community.

“No doubt I think it sparks a little bit of passion going into 2020, that we really want to show the folks what baseball means to the community of Jackson,” Chapman said.

As for this upcoming season, the Jackson Generals will be celebrating 10 years since being renamed.

They were formally known at the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx.