Local school board asks for community input in superintendent search

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board is hoping to find a new superintendent by April 1.

Before the search process begins, the school board and the Tennessee School Board Association want your help.

“Starting tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. we’ll be having community forums all day long,” said board member Shannon Stewart.

Those five meetings, held at Jackson City Hall and Central Office, are geared toward different groups, but you’re invited to come to any meeting.

“The forums during the morning time are geared towards Central Office Staff and administration, as well as city and county leaders,” Stewart said. “In the afternoon, we’re going to be meeting with elementary, middle and high school administrators, and then in the evening, we’ll have the community forum at 6 p.m. at City Hall, where we’re going to be gathering input from the community as a whole.”

Stewart says this is the time when community members really have the opportunity to really voice their opinions and concerns to make a difference in who sits in this office.

“This is a chance for you to say, ‘I think our school superintendent should have these qualities or needs to have this type of experience,'” Stewart said.

And then the Tennessee School Board Association will ask for applicants’ resumes and narrow down the search.

“We’ll gather all that information, listen to everyone, hear what people are wanting, and set a list of criteria that the board will go through and approve, as criteria for the person we’re looking for,” Stewart said.

Those meetings scheduled for Thursday are at the following times and locations: