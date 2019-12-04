Major renovations begin for Milan stadium

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan football fans look forward to a touchdown worthy stadium.

Construction crews started renovating Johnnie Hale Stadium around Thanksgiving.

Rain delayed some of the work, but progress on the bleachers is well underway.

Milan Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell says that the renovations also include a new parking lot, redoing the field, and a new concession stand and restroom for the home side.

The home and visitor sides will also be switched.

Criswell says the community looks back on the many memories made in the stadium.

“Our people really have had an opportunity to reminisce in the last couple of weeks, but also looking forward to what’s coming in the future,” Criswell said.

The projected goal is to finish before the first football game of 2020.