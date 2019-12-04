Microsoft’s Project xCloud for Xbox gamers

Microsoft is offering a new feature for its Xbox gamers.

Project xCloud is now in the preview stage, offering gamers the ability to stream their Xbox games straight to their phone.

52 Xbox games are currently available to play on the service.

All you need is your phone, a wireless Xbox controller with bluetooth capabilities and a Microsoft account.

But there’s sad news for Apple users, It appears you need an Android device to participate in Project xCloud.

Xbox says there are only a limited number of slots available for the test.