Mugshots : Madison County : 12/2/19 – 12/4/19

1/24 Eric Simmons Violation of probation

2/24 Allen Jones Violation of order of protection

3/24 Angel Barnes Shoplifting-theft of property, criminal impersonation

4/24 Christopher Forbis DUI, evading arrest



5/24 Ciarra Morris Failure to appear

6/24 Danielle Escareno Violation of community corrections

7/24 Darius Hunt Failure to appear

8/24 Earl Mallard Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/24 Gary Phelps Simple domestic assault

10/24 Jerliscea Macklin Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/24 Kendall Breckenridge Failure to appear

12/24 Kristi Howell Failure to appear



13/24 Laronica Carter Violation of community corrections

14/24 Latosha Legans Failure to appear

15/24 Michael Naragon Violation of community corrections

16/24 Michael Traylor Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/24 Montavious Miller Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

18/24 Natasha Mitchell-Savage Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/24 Shelby Shaw Failure to appear

20/24 Shuronda Holmes Theft over $1,000, criminal simulation



21/24 Stephen Dixon Aggravated domestic assault

22/24 Summer Blackstock Violation of probation

23/24 Taidren Taylor Failure to appear

24/24 Tina Speake Violation of probation

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/2/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/4/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.