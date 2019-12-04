Savannah police, TBI investigate suspicious death

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Savannah police have confirmed they are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday.

Police say the investigation in the 200 block of Dunbar Street is ongoing.

Police say the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist.

Due to a heavy police presence in the area, residents are asked to avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion.

No additional details have been released at this time.

