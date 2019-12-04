Scattered Showers Possible Friday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, December 4th

Talk about a beautiful afternoon! Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the upper 50s. We have slightly warmer weather in the forecast tomorrow but clouds come back then soon to be followed by a chance for scattered showers.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue tonight with light winds allowing for temperatures to drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures should remain above freezing at least until the workweek begins next week.

Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy if not overcast tomorrow night. Temperatures will be warm for December despite the lack of sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. Rain returns overnight into Friday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

