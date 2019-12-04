Shiloh National Park to hold public meeting on redesign

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is holding a meeting on a major redesign, and is inviting the public to attend.

According to a news release, the park will be holding a public meeting to discuss the major redesign of the exhibits and exhibit area at the Visitor Center.

This is the third meeting to be conducted related to the project, and it is scheduled to be held at the visitor center auditorium on December 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Designers and park staff will be at the meeting, presenting their designs for the exhibits. The public will have the opportunity to comment and provide feedback.

The release says the National Park Service’s Harpers Ferry Design Center granted a $639,700 contract to Formations Inc., of Portland, Oregon with the goal of developing new exhibits using objects already in the park’s collection.