Sunny And Warmer Today!

Weather Update: 6:45 AM Wednesday, December 04 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a cold note this morning with temperatures ranging anywhere from the upper 20s to mid 30s. There is a bit of frost this morning, so be sure and give yourself plenty of time to warm the vehicle and remove the frost! Don’t be late to work or school because of it! Temperatures will warm fairly quickly through the 30s and 40s through noon, then we should climb into the middle to upper 50s later for the high temperatures. I expect abundantly sunny skies all day.



Tonight:

Skies will still be mainly clear. But there will be a few high level clouds streaming in. It might give way to a nice sunset again if they move in fast enough. Otherwise, temps should fall fairly rapidly into the upper 30s overnight

Storm Team Meteorologist

