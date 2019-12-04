Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Cori Rose

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Cori Rose. As a Junior Kindergarten Teacher at University School of Jackson, Rose looks forward to coming work everyday and seeing the smile on her students, and making her smile.

“I just love my little kids,” said Rose. “I can’t imagine teaching any other grade. You know they just make me so happy. I love coming to work everyday and I mean who doesn’t love their job when they think you’re pretty and they think you can sing everyday.

Teachers are always taking on multiple roles, and with younger students you also have to make sure they are easily understanding what they learn.

“I want them to know that as they are learning, I don’t want them to realize they are learning,” said Rose. “I just want them to think that everything is fun.”

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.

Rose will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in December, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.