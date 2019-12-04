What’s New Wednesday: Jitters

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — It’s time for What’s New Wednesday, where we highlight a new and local business.

Tonight we introduce you to the Newtons, the caffeinated family who own and run Jitters in Lexington.

Besides coffee, Jitters offers breakfast and lunch. They even have free live music nights.

Check them out at 419 West Church Street in Lexington.

