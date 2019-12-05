Business Manager – WCCB Charlotte
Full-time Position
WCCB-TV is a model CW affiliate and flagship station of Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, NC. We seek a Business Manager who will play a key role in our organization, offering support, accounting expertise and analytical skills to the General Manager, other station management, and corporate. This position will play a critical role in the controls and procedures in the revenue cycle, act as site HR liaison, assist in the preparation of the annual budget and complete other tasks as required.
The ideal candidate will have an accounting degree and 3+ years’ experience in a small multi-entity environment. Broadcast experience is a plus. Exposure/engagement with 7/24 operations is an additional plus.
Duties include:
Accounting
- Credit checking and approval on advertisers and agencies add new advertiser/agencies to Wide Orbit
- Monthly and interim billing, electronic invoicing
- Reconciling and maintaining Accounts Receivable including recording and processing payments
- Manage AR aging with assistance of GM and sales management
- Reviewing payroll and financial reports for accuracy
- Tracking and forwarding payroll documentation through approval process and ensuring compliance with EEO policies
- Classifying expenses, ensuring proper approval of invoices and appropriateness of expenditures balance petty cash, take petty cash check to bank
- Providing monthly revenue, rep and affiliation reporting and other reports to corporate
- Provide accrual information to corporate accounting
- Calculate Sales commission and compensation
- Analyze financial statements with General Manager and Department Heads, investigating unusual items or discrepancies to ensure accuracy and appropriateness of expenses
- Prepare annual budgets with GM and department heads and analyze to ensure reasonableness and consistency.
- Record and track trade and barter contracts
- Point person for Reconciling programming logs
- Gatekeeper for all stations in wide orbit (assist other stations when Bus mgr. is out)
- Order office supplies, pickup supplies outside station (cups, candy, dishwasher soap, etc)
- Arrange Switchboard relief when Receptionist is on vacation
- Download AT&T, Exxon and BP Bills thru E-mails
- Backup for maintenance issues when Maintenance Manager is out
- Submit Quarterly Market Audit Report
Human Resources
- Assist onboarding new employees (benefits and policies)
- Termination paperwork, notify IT and the other impacted areas as needed
- Verify all company owned equipment are retrieved
- Support department heads in recruitment and job postings
- Serves as first step employee relations counseling and documentation of those interactions
- Provides guidance to department heads on corrective actions as needed
- OSHA tracking and reporting per incident and annually
- Provides information for workers compensation/auto liability claims to Corporate
- Responsible for notifying corporate office of FMLA and other leaves as needed
- Assist employees with pay and benefit questions
Knowledge, skills and abilities:
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Must be highly organized and possess the ability to prioritize work
Ability to work in a highly collaborative environment is required
Ability to meet deadlines and flexible to shift priorities as needed
Experience with Microsoft Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
Must possess discernment and solid judgement
North Carolina Notary
WCCB is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Email resumes to:
Carol Mangin, Executive Assistant
carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com
No phone calls, please.