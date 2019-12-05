Business Manager – WCCB Charlotte

Full-time Position

WCCB-TV is a model CW affiliate and flagship station of Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, NC. We seek a Business Manager who will play a key role in our organization, offering support, accounting expertise and analytical skills to the General Manager, other station management, and corporate. This position will play a critical role in the controls and procedures in the revenue cycle, act as site HR liaison, assist in the preparation of the annual budget and complete other tasks as required.

The ideal candidate will have an accounting degree and 3+ years’ experience in a small multi-entity environment. Broadcast experience is a plus. Exposure/engagement with 7/24 operations is an additional plus.

Duties include:

Accounting

Credit checking and approval on advertisers and agencies add new advertiser/agencies to Wide Orbit

Monthly and interim billing, electronic invoicing

Reconciling and maintaining Accounts Receivable including recording and processing payments

Manage AR aging with assistance of GM and sales management

Reviewing payroll and financial reports for accuracy

Tracking and forwarding payroll documentation through approval process and ensuring compliance with EEO policies

Classifying expenses, ensuring proper approval of invoices and appropriateness of expenditures balance petty cash, take petty cash check to bank

Providing monthly revenue, rep and affiliation reporting and other reports to corporate

Provide accrual information to corporate accounting

Calculate Sales commission and compensation

Analyze financial statements with General Manager and Department Heads, investigating unusual items or discrepancies to ensure accuracy and appropriateness of expenses

Prepare annual budgets with GM and department heads and analyze to ensure reasonableness and consistency.

Record and track trade and barter contracts

Point person for Reconciling programming logs

Gatekeeper for all stations in wide orbit (assist other stations when Bus mgr. is out)

Order office supplies, pickup supplies outside station (cups, candy, dishwasher soap, etc)

Arrange Switchboard relief when Receptionist is on vacation

Download AT&T, Exxon and BP Bills thru E-mails

Backup for maintenance issues when Maintenance Manager is out

Submit Quarterly Market Audit Report

Human Resources

Assist onboarding new employees (benefits and policies)

Termination paperwork, notify IT and the other impacted areas as needed

Verify all company owned equipment are retrieved

Support department heads in recruitment and job postings

Serves as first step employee relations counseling and documentation of those interactions

Provides guidance to department heads on corrective actions as needed

OSHA tracking and reporting per incident and annually

Provides information for workers compensation/auto liability claims to Corporate

Responsible for notifying corporate office of FMLA and other leaves as needed

Assist employees with pay and benefit questions

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Must be highly organized and possess the ability to prioritize work

Ability to work in a highly collaborative environment is required

Ability to meet deadlines and flexible to shift priorities as needed

Experience with Microsoft Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Must possess discernment and solid judgement

North Carolina Notary

WCCB is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Email resumes to:

Carol Mangin, Executive Assistant

carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls, please.