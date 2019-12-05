Governor’s Mansion Tour

You’re invited to visit the governor’s mansion this holiday season.

Self-guided tours will be available starting Friday at the mansion.

This year’s decoration theme is “Songs of the Season,” with each tree decorated to represent a different classic Christmas carol.

Visitors can bring donations to the governor’s house to benefit several nonprofits from around the state as well, but it’s not required.

The tours are free, but you will need to make a reservation.

Visit their website for more information on the tours.