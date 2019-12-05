Increasing Clouds And Mild

Weather Update: Thursday, December 05 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a chilly note again with temps in the middle to lower 30s. The layer of mid to high level clouds that moved in overnight is breaking up somewhat for this morning. It will allow for sunshine at least through this morning. But a frontal boundary is expected to focus up to the south, which should stream clouds back in over the area, then eventually rain as well by daybreak on Friday. The rain still appears to be on the lighter side for West Tennessee, but it will be close in terms of heavier totals with North Mississippi likely to see the most. Even then most guidance this morning shows a trace to around .8″ less than one inch of rain.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv