Local town hosts annual Christmas parade

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Following the annual Christmas tree lighting, Henderson held its annual parade.

Floats made their way down Main Street in Henderson for their annual Christmas parade.

These weren’t just any floats, there were tractors, classic cars, beauty queens, and marching bands from all over West Tennessee.

And of course the jolly-old man himself, Santa.

“I can’t pick one, they’re all so good. They put so much time and effort, and hard work into them that I couldn’t be a judge, because I think they just do a fantastic job. Everybody does,” membership and events coordinator Channing Carrol said.

“We appreciate the community’s support, because without the community we wouldn’t have a parade. So we are so thankful for our community,” Executive Director of Henderson, Chester County Chamber of Commerce Emily Johnson said.

If you missed Thursday’s parade, head down to Savannah on Friday for Christmas on Main.