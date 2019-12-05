Mugshots : Madison County : 12/4/19 – 12/5/19 December 5, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Heaveni Rhodes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Adlebert Ross Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Adrienne Hazley Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Casey Hopper Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25David Chenoweth Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Deanne Taylor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Ebony Griffin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Eqwan Caraway Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Geramy Pitts Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Jackson Davis Burglary, theft over $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Jakob Tweedlie Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Janell Lyles Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25John Ivey Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Kala Bailey Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Keith Fason Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Kenneth Carney Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Maurico Woods Burglary, theft of property over $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Michael Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Michael Sloan Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Quinton Moore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Robert Bond Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Shaiquanda Brown Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Shareada Scruggs Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Stephen Rhines Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Summer Simmons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/4/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/5/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest