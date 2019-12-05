Mugshots : Madison County : 12/4/19 – 12/5/19

1/25 Heaveni Rhodes Failure to appear

2/25 Adlebert Ross Failure to comply

3/25 Adrienne Hazley Vandalism

4/25 Casey Hopper Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/25 David Chenoweth Failure to appear

6/25 Deanne Taylor Failure to appear

7/25 Ebony Griffin Failure to appear

8/25 Eqwan Caraway Failure to appear



9/25 Geramy Pitts Failure to comply

10/25 Jackson Davis Burglary, theft over $1,000, vandalism

11/25 Jakob Tweedlie Failure to appear

12/25 Janell Lyles Failure to appear



13/25 John Ivey Violation of probation

14/25 Kala Bailey Criminal impersonation

15/25 Keith Fason Violation of probation

16/25 Kenneth Carney Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/25 Maurico Woods Burglary, theft of property over $1,000, vandalism

18/25 Michael Cole Failure to appear

19/25 Michael Sloan Simple domestic assault

20/25 Quinton Moore Violation of community corrections



21/25 Robert Bond Violation of probation

22/25 Shaiquanda Brown Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/25 Shareada Scruggs Failure to appear

24/25 Stephen Rhines Violation of community corrections



25/25 Summer Simmons Failure to appear



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/4/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/5/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.