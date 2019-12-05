Public joins in superintendent search

JACKSON, Tenn. — School officials and the community take the first step in the search for a new superintendent.

“I love what I do, and I not only want the students at my school to be successful, but I want all students in Madison County to be successful,” Jackson Central-Merry Early College High principal Nathan Lewis said.

Lewis gave his input at a forum held Thursday in the school superintendent search.

“If we can come to a consensus, it helps the board make a decision,” Lewis said.

School board members and district administrative staff attended the first forum at the central office.

Attendees gave their input to three questions raised during the forum:

What positive things in Jackson-Madison County Schools do we want to continue?

What are some of the challenges a new superintendent may face?

What are some characteristics you want in a superintendent?

“One of the main characteristics that I’m looking for would be for him to genuinely care, be knowledgeable of the goals he has for our district, and to also be all inclusive,” district safety coordinator Shameka Douglas said.

There was a second meeting at city hall, where people answered the same questions.

“I think that it’s important for the new superintendent to understand the challenges of the classroom teacher, has had the opportunity to be a successful administrator, and has the ability to collaborate,” community member Bill Kipp said.

Another group attended a third meeting, for middle and high school faculty.