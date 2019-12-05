Rain Showers Likely Friday Morning

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. – Thursday, December 5th

Thanks to sunshine and light winds, temperatures have warmed up into the lower 60s this afternoon! It’s been a mild early-December day but an area of low pressure will bring showers back into West Tennessee tomorrow morning. Some downpours are possible too!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the middle 40s by sunrise under mostly cloudy skies tonight. We won’t start to see rain arrive in West Tennessee until between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. – just an hour or so before sunrise.

Tomorrow will be cooler as a result of the rainy morning which may make the commute a bit longer than usual. ¼” – ¾” of rain will fall in West Tennessee with the higher end totals more likely near the Tennessee-Mississippi border. The next cold front coming on Monday will bring temperatures down much farther. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

