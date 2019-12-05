Savannah police ID victim in suspicious death investigation

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Savannah police have identified a woman found dead inside a Dunbar Street home Wednesday night.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the death of Vicki Lynn Hopson, of Savannah.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Police say Hopson has been taken for an autopsy.

Police are not searching for any suspects or persons of interest.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Savannah Police Department in the investigation.