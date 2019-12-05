Woman, dogs safe after house fire in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Tenn. — Firefighters rushed to a Gadsden home Thursday afternoon after a fire started on Tinsley Road.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of Tinsley Road.

The homeowner, Norma Luna, said she was sleeping and woke up to the smell of smoke.

Luna said one of her two dogs was able to escape with her, but the second dog hid in the home.

Fire officials later rescued the dog, who was hiding behind the refrigerator under rubble.

Luna said a cat was also inside the home.

The fire completely destroyed the home and damaged the siding of a neighboring house.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as crews continue to work to put out the blaze.