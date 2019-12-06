Chance for Drizzle and Light Rain This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, December 6th

After the rain we forecast this morning, some spots are seeing sunshine break out from behind the clouds this afternoon. Unfortunately, it looks likely that we’ll see clouds return tonight and continue to plague the sky over West Tennessee this weekend. There’s a slight chance for rain through Sunday with a cold front coming on Monday that could produce a more likely chance for showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Under mostly cloudy skies, drizzle will be possible overnight heading into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be chilly – dropping to the upper 30s by sunrise with winds from the north at 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day. We’ll have a chance for drizzle but some sunshine will be able to break through the clouds too. It’ll be cool still with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Expect warmer weather early next week before the cold front with a chance for showers increasing before its arrival. There’s a potential for thunderstorms Monday night and perhaps also some wintry precip Tuesday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

