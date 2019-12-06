Clouds Now, And Sunshine This Afternoon For Most

Weather Update: Friday, December 06 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a wet day so far, but it does appear to be a lot drier as we slip towards this afternoon and certainly through the weekend. The main and northern front will push through this afternoon. There appears to be quite a bit of subsidence behind the front, which is helping to clear skies out a little faster than most of the other guidance. This will allow temperatures to return into the mid 50s today, but I do think some clouds will return as we go into the evening. The temperatures should respond appropriately falling back into the mid to upper 30s overnight. This also means we may start Saturday with sunshine, or it may even be a mostly sunny day. Though we will still be under the influence of a polar continental air mass. It will be a tad chilly with highs in the low 50s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: