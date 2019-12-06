Jackson to host Christmas events for the whole family

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means plenty of Christmas events are happening in the Hub City this weekend.

“The Jackson Symphony is hosting our first ever family matinee,” said Caitlin Roach, director of marketing for the Jackson Symphony. “One hour of family fun, bring your kids, get to dance, sing, there’s going to be instruments on the table, some sweets for purchase.”

The matinee will be followed by one of the symphony’s musical traditions.

“We are having our Holiday Pops concert tomorrow night at 7:30 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center,” Roach said. “We will have completely sold out the ground floor, but we still have general admission seats available. They can be purchased online or at the door.”

The Holiday Pops concert is a Christmas fanfare.

“We have the guests of the Jackson Choral Society joining us. We have a soloist artist. We have Santa,” Roach said.

Christmas in the City is also scheduled for Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

Joel Newman, chairman of Christmas in the City, says it’s a collaboration of non-profits in the community to bring some family fun to downtown.

Newman says families can enjoy activities like the Polar Express Train Ride, local vendors and lots of good food.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day. It will be warm, and the sun will be shining. We can not expect rain which is really good,” Newman said.

This is the fifth year for the free event.

Another event for the family is the Santa House in downtown Jackson on the corner of North Highland Avenue and Lafayette Street. Families and children will get to see Santa at no cost.

“It started last night, and it will be every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 to 2,” said John Allen, owner of the John H. Allen Company.

Allen says visitors can expect lots of lights, and Santa will be in the house.

“Just seeing the innocence and the eyes of a child when he sees Santa for the first time. Just to see that and let them experience that and as long as they believe they can talk to Santa,” Allen said.

Medina and McKenzie will also be holding their Christmas parades Saturday afternoon.

Both parades are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.