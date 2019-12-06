Leadership Jackson group dedicates fire pit to JACOA

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local groups came together for a dedication ceremony.

The Leadership Jackson group met with leaders of the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency, or JACOA.

The group dedicated a new fire pit to the recreation area at JACOA.

The area is meant to give those rehabilitating from an addiction a place to gather and relax.

Leaders with JACOA say they want the recreation area to be an accepting place for clients.

“To come in and feel accepted and come in to a safe, clean environment that is therapeutic for them, so that they can make the changes in their lives that they are working towards,” said Barry Cooper, executive director of JACOA.

Leadership Jackson’s class is scheduled to graduate on December 14.