Local cemeteries, lake lighting up for holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local workers at a cemetery are doing something to help families feel lit up with joy for the holidays.

Karl Vanderburgh, the sales manager at Ridgecrest Cemetery, is doing something special this holiday season.

“For the people who have passed away in the past year, or further back, people can come out and we have candles set up,” Vanderburgh said.

He helps with the luminary services at the cemetery.

Vanderburgh says this first-time ceremony gives families comfort to those who are mourning over lost loved ones.

“It’s that chance for them to get together with their family members and to reminisce the memories of the past,” Vanderburgh said.

Families and friends remembering loved ones can also gather at Highland Memorial Gardens at 4 p.m. on Friday.

On a lighter note, Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association residents will also light up Campbell Lake as part of their neighborhood tradition.

“It’s a tradition that comes from a lot of the countries south of us that have Hispanic traditions and make luminaria, lighting a path like lighting the way to Bethlehem,” said LANA resident and organizer Sue Ann Barnes.

Organizers are lighting up the lake in conjunction with their neighborhood’s holiday home tour.

Families can get a look by walking down to the lake, or from driving by.

Barnes says some of the luminary bags were decorated by Community Montessori students.

“Some of them are really quite good. They’re fun, and we appreciate the efforts,” Barnes said.

The lighting of Campbell Lake is scheduled to start around 5 p.m. Friday.