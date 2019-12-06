Mugshots : Madison County : 12/5/19 – 12/6/19 December 6, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Johnathan Millmeyer Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Andre Goodman Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Blake Crowe Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Brian Jacques Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Carolyn Tubbs Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15David Sikes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Deoslarae Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Doneisha Banks Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jarvis Watkins Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Jeffery Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Jeru Andrews Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Raymundo Cuevas Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Samantha Linear Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Thomas Barnett Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Tonja Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/5/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/6/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest