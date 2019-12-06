Mugshots : Madison County : 12/5/19 – 12/6/19

1/15 Johnathan Millmeyer Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/15 Andre Goodman Theft of property under $1,000

3/15 Blake Crowe Schedule VI drug violations

4/15 Brian Jacques Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/15 Carolyn Tubbs Failure to appear

6/15 David Sikes Violation of community corrections

7/15 Deoslarae Johnson Violation of probation

8/15 Doneisha Banks Aggravated assault



9/15 Jarvis Watkins Criminal simulation

10/15 Jeffery Jones Violation of community corrections

11/15 Jeru Andrews Simple domestic assault, vandalism

12/15 Raymundo Cuevas Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Samantha Linear Shoplifting-theft of property

14/15 Thomas Barnett Failure to appear

15/15 Tonja Cole Failure to appear































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/5/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/6/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.