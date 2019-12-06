Peabody departs for Cookeville to defend Class 2A state title

TRENTON, Tenn. — It’s been a long journey for the Golden Tide, but this year’s Peabody team has done everything right, sitting at a perfect 14-0 heading into the Class 2A championship.

Today the local community of Trenton gathered at the high school to show their appreciation and send the team off to Cookeville for tomorrow’s game.

The Golden Tide are scheduled to take on Meigs County in the championship on the campus of Tennessee Tech University. Kickoff from Tucker stadium tomorrow morning is set for 11:00.