Savannah ushers in the holidays with “Christmas on Main”

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–Residents of Savannah transformed parts of town for the holidays with their annual “Christmas on Main” event.

From ice skating to face painting, everything except the food was free.

The majestic 30-foot community Christmas tree was lit Friday evening at the downtown gazebo.

There were Christmas movies in the historic Savannah Theater, carriage rides, trolley rides, children’s activities, and music. Best of all, it was free.

All of those great activities are made possible by donations.

“Oh, it makes me feel so proud for Savannah. We have a “Christmas on Main” committee that works on this all year. It’s an all-year project, and they really put their heart and soul into it. And I’m really proud to be a part of that committee and really bring this to life for Savannah,” said Larae Sliger, executive director for the event.

If you weren’t able to attend “Christmas on Main” Friday, it continues Saturday night as well as next Friday and Saturday.