Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jillian Davis

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Jillian Davis.

Davis has spent all 12 years of her teaching career at Pope Elementary.

“I’ve always loved working with children, and the older I got, I just really felt like it was my purpose, my calling,” Davis said. “I wanted to make sure I did something that made a difference every day.”

It’s the same school Davis attended as a student, and now she’s back, teaching her third graders her favorite subject.

“Reading is my favorite thing to do, so I love instilling in them a love for reading,” Davis said. “And watching them discover what they like is a great feeling.”

Davis will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award starting in December

