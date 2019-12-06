TLEA awards Martin Police Department third accreditation status

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation has announced that it has granted the third accreditation status to the Martin Police Department.

The police department was awarded the status during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, or TACP, in Franklin on Wednesday.

According to a news release, in order to achieve this accreditation, agencies must follow a certain criteria, including a voluntary submission of a three-year process of enhancing the department’s professionalism and standards.

The Martin Police Department met all of the criteria successfully.

“This program is important to us at Martin P.D. because it keeps us on the right track and keeps our policies current,” said Martin Chief of Police Don Teal.

TACP, which supports the improvement of law enforcement and emergency communication operations, created the TLEA program.

The TLEA Accreditation status represents a professional achievement that requires commitment, dedication and hard work.