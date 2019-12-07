Fifth annual Christmas in the City focuses on local non-profits

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the Hub City. Residents flooded the farmers market downtown to get in the holiday spirit, with the fifth annual ‘Christmas in the City’ celebration.

“It is always a great event attended by a lot of us Jacksonians, and even outside of Jackson as a matter of fact,” said District 9 County Commissioner Jeff Wall.

“We’re estimating that there should be about four to five thousand people attending our event today,” said Brandy Stutsman, Director of Leadership Development for the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

All the stars of Christmas 2019 arrived, including the jolly man himself, Santa Claus, along with some reindeer and his special helpers.

But this Christmas event was for more than just holiday shopping, it was for the non profits of Jackson.

“A lot of our non profit organizations, including our churches, come to downtown to be able to get in front of the citizens of Jackson and Madison County,” said Wall.

‘Christmas in the City’ is one of the biggest events of the year for the nearly 30 non profits who participated.

Saturday’s turnout means a lot for organizations like the Care Center, who helps mothers and their children in the community.

“One thing that they do is: they go into the community to be able to help other organizations and things like that with the efforts that they have here in Jackson and Madison County,” said Wall.

“Jackson is in the giving spirit, and it feels great that Leadership University is able to spread a little joy to these non profits and help people in need this time of year,” said Stutsman.