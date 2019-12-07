West Tennesseans gather for Medina’s annual Christmas parade

MEDINA, Tenn. – Hundreds of people from all over West Tennessee were lined up awaiting the annual Medina Christmas parade. It was an evening filled with floats, music, lights, marching bands and the magic of Christmas spreading throughout downtown Medina.

“The parade was nice,” said parade goer, Sally Kosten. “We love to come every year, see the community get out of the house. It’s a good time to get out and get some fresh air.”

“I thought it was amazing,” said Ashley Kosten. “It’s really great for the community and see what it has to offer.”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many who came out to watch the parade says it’s a way of bringing the community together to celebrate Christmas.

“I like it. I think it’s…it’s joyful,” said parade goer, Jack Maness.

“It’s a good event to bring out everyone together and just watch the parade,” said parade goer, Noah Maness.

The parade has been a tradition in Medina for many years.