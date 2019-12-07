Women gather for ‘Mix and Mingle’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. – After a weekend full of festivities women are coming together to celebrate an annual event.

Women gathered for the 6th annual ‘Mix and Mingle’ event presented by “A Healthier You.”

Extension agent in Madison County for the University of Tennessee, Tennille Short, says the event promotes wellness and fellowship among women.

The event is held each year and Short says women from all over come to celebrate good health and visit vendors.

Women also get to learn about encouragement and empowerment.

This is the first year that U-T Extension is hosting the event.