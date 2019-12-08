LANA hosts annual holiday home tour

JACKSON, Tenn.–Homeowners invited the community into their homes for the holidays.

The Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association hosted their annual holiday home tour, as part of their neighborhood Christmas festivities.

Homes old and new opened their doors for all to see.

LANA homeowners on the tour gave community members the feeling of walking into a magazine.

Community members enjoyed the homes filled with Christmas spirit, and many different decorations.

The self-guided home tour started Friday, and ended Sunday evening.