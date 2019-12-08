Local lodge helps children buy Christmas gifts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Masonic Lodge of Jackson made sure over 20 families got the gifts they want for Christmas.

The lodge sponsored their seventh annual Masonic Christmas project.

The project pairs a child and a community member and gives the child a $100 gift card to Big Lots.

The kids led their helper as they spent the money around the store.

David Vince, the chairman of the event, said they try to make sure the Christmas spirit goes to as many people as possible.

“The shoppers are blown away by the love and caring the kids have and share with each other. They get to shop and see the selfless nature in a lot of the kids,” Vince said.

Afterwards, the kids and their families were treated to a pizza and gift wrapping party at the Masonic Lodge