Serra of Jackson hosts Operation Kidsafe event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Serra of Jackson hosted a Kidsafe event Saturday morning.

Parents with children were encouraged to come to the dealership and have their child fingerprinted and provided with an up-to-date photo.

The event partnered with the Jackson Fire Department and the Jackson Police Department to help gather information in case the child goes missing.

That data could be crucial in spreading the word and helping the child return safely.

Officials say the information gathered remains private.

The first 100 children got free goodie bags from the dealership.