Area high school football teams prepare for 2019 All-Star Game set for this week

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Local high school football players are gearing up for the 2019 West Tennessee Healthcare All-Star Game this Friday night. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness Sports Anchor Alex Northcut emceed the event.

Senior football players from all over the West Tennessee area gathered at the Humboldt Medical Center to hear their name called in Monday night’s All-Star Game Draft.

Players and coaches were divided into two teams, the North and South All-Stars.

Practices will be held throughout the week leading up to the game at USJ, Friday night at 7.