Chance for Snow on Tuesday, December 10th

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, December 9th

It’s not all too uncommon for West Tennessee to experience 60°F weather and snow within 24 hours of each other during the month of December. In fact, although we didn’t have 60°F weather that day, it was December 9th, 2018 that we had freezing rain occur in the Mid-South causing icy conditions. Stay weather aware tomorrow – there’s a chance for some spots to see snow on Tuesday!

TONIGHT

Scattered rain showers are expected to continue to fall in West Tennessee throughout the evening and into Tuesday morning but only rain is expected until early Tuesday morning when just before sunrise, we may see a change over to ice and snow. Temperatures will be falling throughout the morning on Tuesday but around sunrise we’ll be in the upper 30s.

Be prepared for some winter weather on Tuesday! Temperatures will be falling throughout the day with mid 30s in the afternoon. A change from rain to snow is possible in West Tennessee Tuesday morning especially in areas south of I-40. There’s also a potential for snow to fall in a separate band Tuesday afternoon so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast snowfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

