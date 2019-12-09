Family speaks out after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

DYER, Tenn. — A family is speaking out after being hospitalized from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Very devastated to walk into the emergency room and they tell me that none of them are actually supposed to be alive, and it’s all by the grace of God,” said Karen Greer, mother of Tenesha Walls.

Greer says last Thursday her daughter, Tenesha Walls, called her saying she could smell gas inside her Dyer apartment.

“I called my mom and called the gas company and then we went to the emergency room, and like my mom said they took blood and stuff and they checked them for carbon monoxide poisoning,” Walls said.

“We went to the emergency room and my daughter, the children’s father and the three children were admitted into Jackson General for carbon monoxide poisoning and gas exposure,” Greer said.

Days later, the apartments are still roped off to keep people from going inside. Officials say several people were in the apartment, and went to the hospital for treatment.

“The five that were in her home and there was another little boy that comes over to visit, he was hospitalized also,” Greer said.

The management office told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the manager at the Dyer Apartments in Dyer was out of the office Monday. Staff members said they could not comment on the issue.

Tenesha and her family have been released from the hospital and she says the situation was scary for the family, but she knows it could have been far worse.

“For them to tell that my babies are blessed to be alive, that was a lot,” Walls said.