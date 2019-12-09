Humboldt police seek ID in Walmart incident

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an alleged incident at Walmart.

Police say the man in the image is suspected of approaching a juvenile female and making inappropriate comments and requests.

Police say surveillance video from the store shows the man following the girl for a while before approaching her.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.