Jackson-Madison County School leaders discuss future policies

JACKSON, Tenn.–In Monday’s Student Advisory Committee meeting, Jackson-Madison County School Board members asked students for their opinion on cell phone usage in schools.

“What do we do when students don’t comply, as it pertains to earbuds, use of cell phones, when they can and cannot use it, and if they don’t comply, what do we do with them, so that’s really the crux of why we involved the students in, because it impacts them,” said Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Ray Washington.

In the Jackson-Madison County School Board work session meeting, members discussed better ways to work with school resource officers in schools.

“Bus behavior and discipline which I think is absolutely needed,” said school board chairman Pete Johnson.

Also board members listened to concerns of the public, one parent addressing questions of her child being out of school.

“Were going to do in making sure, those chronic absenteeism are reduced, because that actually reflects on our high school graduation rate,” said Johnson.

In an upcoming meeting members will also come up with a criteria for a new superintendent. If they don’t come up with one, they will have a special called meeting to further discuss it.

“Policies on our superintendent operation, guidelines and how we hire them those are some of the things that we discussed policy wise, during our next meeting on the 12th, TSBA representatives will be here, to give us all their data that was collected during the five meetings we had,” said Johnson.

Johnson said future plans for the school will be discussed in Tuesday’s Vision Committee Meeting, which will be held at the school system’s central office at 5:30 p.m.