Lexington welcomes in holidays with annual Christmas Parade

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–For one local town, it was their turn to welcome in the holidays in a very festive way.

Lexington kicked off its holiday season with their annual Christmas Parade.

Thousands turned out in the rain to see floats, first responders, marching bands and even got a glimpse of Santa Claus as well.

“Well, it brings in a lot of people from all over everywhere to see Santa Claus, and get ready for the Christmas spirit- to get ready for you know, Christmas and everything. I mean, it’s just a huge parade. We had over 160 something entries,” said Diane McPeake, coordinator for the Lexington Christmas Parade.

“It’s a good time for Mom and Dad, Grandpa and Grandma to come out with the kids and grand kids and just enjoy the night,” said Miles Roberts, emcee for the Lexington Christmas Parade.

Many people in the crowd said despite the rain, it was worth being there.