Memphis man facing gun charge after arrest

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in custody after investigators say he was found with ammunition and a gun while intoxicated.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 20-year-old Adrian Jones, of Memphis, for speeding on University Street.

The sheriff’s office says when Jones stepped out of the car, the deputy saw a gun in the waistband on Jones’ pants and smelled alcohol.

Jones was patted down for additional weapons, and the deputy found a loaded 30-round semi-automatic rifle magazine in Jones’ pants, according to a news release.

The release says Jones allowed investigators to search his vehicle, and deputies found an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the truck with a second loaded 30-round magazine.

Jones is charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence, driving on a suspended license, violation of the drinking age law, violation of the open container law, and speeding.

Jones has been released from custody on a $2,500 bond.