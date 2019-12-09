Mugshots : Madison County : 12/6/19 – 12/9/19

1/34 Brandi Wyatt Failure to appear

2/34 Addie McNeely Aggravated burglary

3/34 Chauncenique Blackburn Failure to appear

4/34 Danricus Holliman Assault, resisting stop/arrest



5/34 Danyarious Hartshaw Schedule VI drug violations

6/34 Deon Ellison Fabricate/tamper/destroying evidence, schedule I drug violations

7/34 Edgar Machado-Garcia Failure to appear

8/34 Enila Kelly Shoplifting



9/34 Gregory Deener Vandalism, failure to appear

10/34 Jaclyn Westmoreland Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations

11/34 Jacob Thomas Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/34 Jamel Musgrave Simple domestic assault



13/34 Jamilya Murphy DUI

14/34 Jason Taylor Theft under $1,000

15/34 Jeff Smith Public intoxication

16/34 Jonathon Woodruff Schedule II drug violations, obstructing/hindering an investigation, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/34 Joshua Stricklin Violation of probation, failure to appear

18/34 Jovan Gibson Violation of probation

19/34 Keith Jones Violation of probation

20/34 Kenith Mathis Possession of legend drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI



21/34 Kenneth Arnold DUI

22/34 Leon Boyd Violation of probation

23/34 Leviticus Brown Failure to appear

24/34 Lyndon Fuller Violation of probation



25/34 Markis Seals Schedule VI drug violations

26/34 Melvin Holcomb Aggravated assault

27/34 Quindarrius Green Simple domestic assault, vandalism

28/34 Regina Aston Unlawful drug paraphernalia



29/34 Rheanna Kirk DUI

30/34 Ronald Copeland Public intoxication

31/34 Sarah Howe Theft under $999, theft of motor vehicle, identity theft

32/34 Trentavia Futrell Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/34 Xavier Ballard Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/34 Zacchaeus Lee Simple domestic assault





































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/6/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/9/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.